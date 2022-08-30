Rolling Stone Pays Tribute to Jamaican Music with 60 Songs for Each Year Since Independence

Rolling Stone, the American monthly magazine that reports on music, politics, and popular culture, honored the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence with a listing of 60 of the greatest songs – one from each year since independence from England was achieved in 1962 – that represent the island’s extensive musical history. The magazine noted that Jamaica, a small island nation in the Caribbean has created some of the most influential music styles in history, including ska, rock steady, reggae, dub, and dancehall. Jamaica is also home to an abundance of talented artists who have a prolific output of recordings. Rolling Stone selected some of the tracks for their new direction in sound, while others were listed because they spurred a movement, created controversy, represented a turning point in the career of the artist, or had other significant impacts when they were released. The magazine acknowledged that there were “too many records to choose from in any given year” and that some important recordings may not be included, but this is just an indication of the richness of the island’s musical history.

Commenting on the list, the Jamaican dancehall fusion artist, Yaksta, said he was happy that his breakout recording of “Ambition” from 2021 was included among the influential tracks. He went on to say that the inclusion of his song inspired him to continue in his musical career, noting that sometimes he gets discouraged, but that this accomplishment will continue to inspire him.

The 60 songs listed by Rolling Stone as Jamaica’s greatest since the year of independence in 1962 are as follows.